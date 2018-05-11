Leon Goretzka Says He Has What it Takes to Shine at Bayern Munich

New Bayern Munich man Leon Goretzka says he believes he has what it takes to shine at his new club despite all of the talent he will be joining at the Allianz.

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Bayern announced a pre-contract agreement with the player back in January after months of negotiations. And he will be joining up with their squad ahead of next season after spending five years with Schalke 04.

The 23-year-old midfielder will play his last match as a Schalke player against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, and speaking in an interview with Sport Bild (via bundesliga.com), he expressed confidence in his ability ahead of the switch.

"When you join a club like Bayern, you have to believe in yourself," the player declared. "When I decided to join Bayern, I wasn't thinking about this guy playing there, this player could be joining here and hopefully that player leaves. 

"Things happen so quickly in football that you can't really plan like that. You want to develop as a player and help your team - that's why I'm relaxed and not concerned about the competition. I want to put in my best displays on the field, and if I do that, I know I can help the team."

Goretzka, whose contract with Schalke is up this summer, said agreeing to join Bayern was a difficult decision to make. And at one point, he had to write all of his thoughts down in a notebook in order to clear his head.

The lure of winning trophies, though, was too strong for him to turn down, knowing that Die Roten will give him the best chance of doing so in Germany.

"On top of that, it’s also evident that if you join Bayern, your chances of winning a trophy increase," he added.

"When you join a top European club - as Bayern are - then you have to play right to your limit because of the quality in the squad. That’s a basic requirement to develop, get better and play at the top level anyway."

