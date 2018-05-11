Miralem Pjanic Admits Uncertainty Over Max Allegri's Juventus Future Amid Links With Arsenal

May 11, 2018

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has said that he doesn't know if Massimiliano Allegri will remain at the Allianz Stadium past the end of the season.

The Italian manager has been linked with an exit and is said to be at odds with the club's heads. He is also tipped to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the Emirates this summer.

Pjanic, though, has admitted that he has no idea where the coach's future lies.

The Old Lady scored four unanswered goals to beat AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, but will need to win at least one more Serie A fixture to secure what would be a seventh successive Scudetto capture.

“We need to win the scudetto to complete an excellent season," Pjanic said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com) after Wednesday's cup win. 

"Sometimes people don’t understand how much sacrifice we do to always be at the top. Think about those who won four successive Coppa Italia here. They are the basis of our success.

“I don’t know if Allegri will stay, you should ask him. I can only say that he is the manager that has improved us. Strange things can happen in football but Allegri is smart enough to understand what the best choice for his future is. I’d like him to stay because he has made me improve. He deserve the praise because he is one of the most winning managers in the history of Juve.

“If Napoli had won against AC Milan, they’d be on top of the table. It’s sad to learn about all these controversies, we are working hard and people don’t think about this. Anyway we are only focused on ourselves, we want to win as much trophies as possible.”

