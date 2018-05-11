Mohamed Admits Not Remembering All His Goals After Collecting 7th Liverpool POTM Award

Mohamed Salah was named Liverpool's Player of the Month for April on Thursday, making it the seventh time that the Egyptian has scooped the award this season.

In an interview after collecting the accolade, Salah admitted that he doesn't remember the goals that he has scored this season, nor does he remember which teams they were against.

Salah told Liverpoolfc.com of his delight to be given the award, but said that his teammates deserve the credit for allowing him to flourish. He said: "I feel good, I'm happy to win it again.

"I don't know which games I scored and don't remember the goals exactly but I'm always happy to feel I'm helping the team and scoring goals.

"I enjoy my football so much here, the quality of the players and everything here makes me happy. We help each other so I'm very happy with what we're doing."

The Liverpool forward was keen to also express his excitement at the prospect of a top-four Premier League finish and a possible Champions League victory, with Liverpool scheduled to play Real Madrid in the final on 26 May. "[There are] still two games to go so we have to think about that," he added.

"I'm very excited to play the last game of the season on Sunday and the final of the Champions League. Everyone is excited in the city, also the players."

The 25-year-old's contributions saw him win Liverpool's online vote to be crowned the star man for April, after his six goals in as many games helped Liverpool to reach the final of the Champions League and keep their bid to qualify for next season's competition on track.

This season has massively bolstered Salah's personal trophy cabinet. Along with the seven Player of the Month awards, he has also picked up Liverpool's player of the season trophy, and has been named PFA Player of the Season.

But the Egyptian will be hoping to add a few more to his collection before the season ends. He currently has scored 31 Premier League goals this term, levelling the Premier League all time record. Salah has one more game (against Brighton on Sunday) to etch his name into the history books, as well to claim the Golden Boot.