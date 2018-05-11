N'Golo Kante Named Chelsea Player of the Year as Willian Scoops Peer Award at Chelsea Gala

N'Golo Kante was named Chelsea's Player of the Year at the Blues' end of season awards ceremony. Willian was voted Players' Player of the Year, while Andreas Christensen claimed the young player award.

France international Kante has continued his fine form for the Blues despite a disappointing season as a team. Chelsea now look set to finish fifth in the Premier League, but can still salvage their season with an FA Cup final win.

Another fantastic season for our number 7, @nglkante! 💪



Here's your Player of the Year winner... #CFCAwards18 pic.twitter.com/rurX25YD3t — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 10, 2018

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me and I want to enjoy this night," Kante said, via Chelsea's official website.

"We have a very good team, a very good team spirit, I have really enjoyed my two seasons with Chelsea and I hope we can win and do the best things in the future."

Willian collected the players' player trophy after another strong campaign, in which he has scored 12 and assisted eight for Chelsea. The 29-year-old Brazilian was also recognised with the Goal of the Season award for his effort against Brighton.

I would like to thank all the Chelsea FC fans who voted for my goal as "Goal of the Season" and I also want to thank my teammates who choose me the "Players' Player of The Year"! What a moment! I'm very happy! 🏆🏆 #CFC #cfcawards18 #W22 #playersplayeroftheyear #goaloftheseason pic.twitter.com/DB9KDArP3c — Willian (@willianborges88) May 11, 2018

Whilst collecting his award, Willian was asked what his favourite type of goal to score is. He replied simply, "the one against Tottenham last season". He later took to social media to thank his teammates and Chelsea fans for honouring him.

During the awards show, which was attended by players and a range of celebrities, a video posted on Tiémoué Bakayoko's Instagram of Player of the Year Kante and David Luiz showing off special handshake went viral online.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Christensen was named Young Player of the Season after forcing his way into the side despite competition for places in defence.

How can people not love N’golo Kante? pic.twitter.com/YwsTPYfXf3 — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) May 10, 2018

Ladies' Players' Player of the Year award went to Fran Kirby, while 18-year-old talent Reece James was given Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year.