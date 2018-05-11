Report Claims Wolves Have Made Offer for On-Loan Leicester Forward Following Top Flight Promotion

A report stemming from Turkey claims that Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a bid for Leicester City attacking midfielder Ahmed Musa.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Russian side CSKA Moscow and it is unclear as to whether or not he will rejoin the Foxes for next season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Sabah, Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray lead all chasers in the race to sign the Nigerian speedster, who is also wanted by Besiktas and Fenerbahce. But Wolves are also said to be keen on obtaining the player's services ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Galatasaray, though, are on course to win the league title in Turkey, which would guarantee them a place in the Champions League next season, something which would be more attractive to the Leicester loanee.

Ahmed Musa scored twice in CSKA's 6-0 win. That's his 5th goal in 9 league games. Enjoying a new lease of life in Russia so much I'll be surprised if he returns to Leicester after his loan spell — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) May 6, 2018

Since securing their promotion to the top flight, Wolverhampton have been linked with several players and could cause quite the stir in the market. They already boast a good crop of players and will hope to emulate Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United, who are all poised to remain in the Premier League after their arrival last summer.

If Musa's desire is to continue in England, Wolves could provide him with an excellent project. But the Super Lig leaders are hoping that he will snub a return to the UK and ply his trade with them in Turkey .

The Foxes, meanwhile, parted with the sum of £16.6m when they brought the player in from CSKA last summer, and given his form since returning, they could be looking to make a bit of a profit.