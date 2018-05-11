​Tottenham Fans Blast Mauricio Pochettino Following Argentine's Support of Moussa Sissoko

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has come under fire from Tottenham Hotspur fans following his comments supporting Moussa Sissoko after his side's 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday evening. 


Spurs wrapped up their third consecutive top-four finish in midweek despite fielding a weakened midfield, meaning they will host Champions League football in their new home next term.  


The Frenchman, who has been the subject of heavy criticism from the north London supporters this season, was called upon in the middle of the park during the home win due to an injury to Mousa Dembele and the illness of Eric Dier. 

And following the victory, while speaking to football.londonPochettino, whose press conferences have caused a number of stirs lately, hailed Sissoko's display in particular


“I am so proud about all the players because today for me one of the best was Moussa Sissoko," the Argentine coach said. "I want to say thank you for how professional he was all season. Not too many people recognise him, but I think he was fantastic today.”

After multiple seasons of endless support, the 46-year-old Tottenham boss has been on the receiving end of growing disgruntlement in recent times from Spurs fans for his stubbornness with tactics and a lack of tangible returns. 

And despite featuring 48 times across numerous competitions and positions throughout the season, the Wembley Stadium faithful took to Twitter to once again call their manager out. 

