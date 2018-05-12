Man Utd Stalwart Michael Carrick Reveals Managerial Goals as Retirement Looms

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed his ambition to someday become a manager, as he prepares to step down from his role as a player and join Jose Mourinho's back-room staff.

The 36-year-old veteran, who began his senior career in 1999 at West Ham, has been with United for 12 years and has had an illustrious career in which he has won the Premier League title on five occasions and the Champions League on one.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Carrick is set to play his final Premier League game for United when the Red Devils host Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday. He will be working as member of the club's back-room staff after the curtains are drawn following the weekend's games and the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The stalwart, though, doesn't intend on spending the rest of his life working under a club manager, as he has aspirations to become one himself.

“If you said at this moment in time do you want to manage I’d probably say yes, I would yeah,” Carrick said (via The Telegraph). “It’s something I’m interested in, it’s something I’ve thought about in recent times but I’m not getting ahead of myself.

Still can’t believe Michael Carrick only made 34 appearances for England in 14 years. What a waste of a talent. Seriously underrated and undervalued. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 11, 2018

“I’ve had a decent career, I’ve been a decent player but coaching is a whole different ball game. I can take the experience that I’ve got but there’s so much more to it than that and I’d never take it for granted and just say I can jump into a new role and it will be easy and a breeze because I know it won’t be like that."

The player has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his career, with most of the downs coming since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013.

“I think sometimes, well, most of the time, you learn more from the ones that don’t go well, or the bad experiences - personally, as a team, about other teams," he says.

“I’ve felt that the ones that have not gone so well are the hard ones to take but the ones that you take most from so I’ve certainly had a mix of ups and downs.”