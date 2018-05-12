Peter Stoger has announced the end of his time as Borussia Dortmund boss after just 19 games in charge of the German side.

The manager watched BVB collapse in a 3-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in the final game of the season on Saturday. And speaking after the match he confirmed his departure, revealing that things had been decided prior to the loss.

"This was my last contracted game for Dortmund, which we decided together some time ago," Stoger said, via ESPN. "A new system, with a new coach, will do the club well."

Stoger took the reins at Dortmund following the club's sacking of Peter Bosz in December after a two-month spell without a win left them in eighth on the Bundesliga table. He came in on a short-term deal after being fired by Köln himself and will make his exit when it expires next month.

Despite his struggles, the Austrian leaves having guided the side to Champions League qualification.

"The game today was a reflection of what has happened at Dortmund throughout the season," he added. It is still important for this club that we are in the Champions League."