Peter Stoger Confirms Borussia Dortmund Departure After Loss to Hoffenheim

Peter Stoger has announced the end of his time as Borussia Dortmund boss after just 19 games in charge of the German side.

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Peter Stoger has announced the end of his time as Borussia Dortmund boss after just 19 games in charge of the German side.

The manager watched BVB collapse in a 3-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in the final game of the season on Saturday. And speaking after the match he confirmed his departure, revealing that things had been decided prior to the loss.

"This was my last contracted game for Dortmund, which we decided together some time ago," Stoger said, via ESPN. "A new system, with a new coach, will do the club well."

Stoger took the reins at Dortmund following the club's sacking of Peter Bosz in December after a two-month spell without a win left them in eighth on the Bundesliga table. He came in on a short-term deal after being fired by Köln himself and will make his exit when it expires next month.

Despite his struggles, the Austrian leaves having guided the side to Champions League qualification.

"The game today was a reflection of what has happened at Dortmund throughout the season," he added. It is still important for this club that we are in the Champions League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)