Qatari Emir Likely to Stand in Way of Real Madrid Move for Neymar This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could find it impossible to seek a move away from the French capital this summer.

The reason is that, according to Marca, potential suitors Real Madrid would have to go above club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in order to secure a deal.

In fact, they would have to deal with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is the Emir of Qatar and is known as a highly-skilled negotiator and is an expert in international relations.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Qatar want to give the world a new image of their country and are using sport as a vehicle to do that. They see the 2022 World Cup and Neymar as their two most valuable assets in this regard.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has a lot of important relationships in Europe and it is understood that some of these could be affected if he shows the weak will to let Neymar leave PSG after just one season.

Amazingly, Emir owns a €200m yacht in Mallorca, which costs less than €220m he paid for Neymar - which shows just how much he values the Brazilian star.

Due to the valuations mentioned above, the Emir is said to find suggestions of a €260m exit for Neymar to Real Madrid 'humorous'.

In the past, players such as Marco Verratti, Ángel Di María and Edison Cavani has struggled to convince the Emir to allow them to leave, so it seems unlikely that a player as prestigious as Neymar would have any joy.