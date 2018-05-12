Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

After securing their spot in the top four in the Premier League this season, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to round off their season with a win against mid-table Leicester City on Sunday.
In what is to be Spurs' final home match at Wembley, Mauricio Pochettino's side will be hoping that they begin their brief summer holidays on a positive note, despite being unable to acquire any silverware again this season.
Leicester City have been on their proverbial holidays for a while now, but their slump in form was ended after a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's match.
Classic Encounter
Leicester 1-6 Tottenham
This season's corresponding fixture led to a 2-1 victory for Leicester, but the most notable encounter between the two sides took place at the tail end of last season as Spurs ran riot.
Harry Kane was the star of the show, scoring four times to move on to 26 league goals for the season. His performance all but guaranteed that his name would be etched on to the Golden Boot as he and his Spurs teammates blew the Foxes away.
The tie was seen to be a dead rubber, just as this weekend's match is billed to be, but Tottenham ensured that this was not to be the case after they sprung into life early on, with Kane sweeping home two close range finishes.
Leicester gave themselves a glimmer of hope after left-back Ben Chilwell pulled a goal back for the hosts, but two goals either side of half-time from South Korean forward Son Heung-min practically killed off the tie.
Kane added to his two previous goals with a couple of long range efforts that deceived Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal, inflicting what was to be the joint heaviest defeat any reigning champion has suffered in Premier League history.
Key Battle
Harry Kane vs Harry Maguire
Harry Kane isn't going to do it again is he? The English hot shot is now just three goals away from Mo Salah in the race for the golden boot having bagged a goal in Spurs' 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday. Having scored four against the Foxes last season, Kane and his Tottenham teammates will be doing their utmost to ensure that history does in fact repeat itself.
However, in his way will be a centre-back partnership which will include Harry Maguire. The England international has more than proved himself this season, stepping into the big shoes of veteran German Robert Huth.
Maguire's performances this season mean that he has all but secured a place on the plane to Russia for England, and he will provide a stern test for Spurs' attack.
Team News
Tottenham could be without right back Kieran Trippier after the Englishman picked up a knee injury in the victory against Newcastle on Wednesday night. Pochettino may see this as the perfect opportunity to provide young Kyle Walker-Peters some game time.
Harry Winks is the only other absentee through injury (ankle), but midfield general Eric Dier may also miss Sunday's match after missing out through illness on Wednesday.
Pochettino is guaranteed to start Harry Kane as the 24-year-old looks to retain his Golden Boot, which may leave England fans wincing. He is also likely to start wantaway defender Toby Alderweireld in what could be the Belgian's last game for the club.
Leicester have the luxury of a practically fully fit side and are unlikely to change much ahead of Sunday's match, particularly after the win against Arsenal.
After announcing that he is set to leave the club at the end of the season, Sunday may prove to be the perfect opportunity for Leicester to wave goodbye to veteran defender Robert Huth.
Potential Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Wanyama; Dele Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.
Potential Leicester City starting lineup: Jakupovic; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Choudhury, Adrien Silva, Diabate; Vardy, Iheanacho.
Prediction
Despite this tie's appearance, there is still something to play for and that's Harry Kane's Golden Boot effort. Tottenham will be doing their utmost to bring home a victory in their final home match before the switch to the the new White Hart Lane.
Claude Puel's Leicester City side have stagnated towards the end of this season with the Arsenal win in midweek being their only saving grace. It may prove to be a tie which Leicester City players simply don't have the motivation for.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leicester City