Ambitious West Ham Eye Sensational Move for Top European Boss as David Moyes' Replacement

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

West Ham are said to be plotting a sensational swoop for Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery at the end of the season.

Current boss David Moyes' future at the club is uncertain, with no obvious desire from either party for the Scot to remain at the helm for 2018/19.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

That's despite that fact that he has succeeded in his one and only mission of keeping the club in the Premier League, after a shocking start under Slaven Bilic.

As reported by the Sun, 46-year-old Emery is on the Irons' shortlist, as is Manuel Pellegrini, Paulo Fonseca and Marco Silva.

The Spaniard certainly has some pedigree - over the last five years he was won ten trophies with PSG and former club Sevilla, including three straight Europa League titles.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

This season Emery's main objective was to win the Champions League or at the very least come close to winning it, but the French giants were disappointingly dumped out by holders Real Madrid at the last 16 stage.

That may well have sealed Emery's fate, despite winning the league and the Coupe de France, with Thomas Tuchel poised to take over ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Moyes is due to meet with club officials about his future next week, with his short term contract expiring after the final game with Everton on Sunday.

The ex-Manchester United boss hasn't proved wholly popular with the London Stadium crowd since his appointment, and the majority of fans would seemigly rather see him make way for a younger, fresher manager.

