Arsenal & Liverpool Ready to Battle for Southampton Stopper After Impressive Run of Form

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy - who has impressed in recent weeks for the Saints.

McCarthy started the season as back-up for Fraser Forster, but when the latter got an injury, he came into the side and impressed Southampton fans.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fans have since called for the 28-year-old to be the first-team 'keeper, and fans have got their wish with Mark Hughes playing him ahead of Forster. McCarthy played in Southampton's 1-0 win against Swansea which looks to be the result to keep the Saints up this season.

Arsenal are looking for a goalkeeper to replace Peter Cech between the sticks as the 35-year-old has endured a tough season with Cech conceding very soft goals. According to the Metro, the Gunners are looking at McCarthy to solve their goalkeeper problem.

However, Liverpool's goalkeeping problems are well documented, and Jurgen Klopp may be looking at McCarthy to play back-up to Loris Karius. This would make it easier to sell Simon Mignolet - who would be unneeded for the Reds.

Though only last week Liverpool were linked with a surprise move for one of their former goalkeepers. Pepe Reina is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season, and it was expected that AC Milan were going to sign the 35-year-old. However, it has been reported that Liverpool may hijack the deal in order to bring Reina back to Liverpool. 

If this move did happen, once again it's likely Reina will play back-up to Loris Karius who has had an improved season for Liverpool though he is still not the finished article.

