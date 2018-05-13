Barcelona Table €15m Pact Deal to Avoid Antoine Griezmann Release Clause Kerfuffle

Barcelona are preparing to enter a €15m "pact" with Atletico Madrid for the switch of Antoine Griezmann, according to reports in Spain.

The 27-year-old has been long tipped to be heading to the Camp Nou this summer, with it claimed an agreement between the Catalonians and the player is already in place.

Griezmann has been open to offers from Premier League clubs but it's now sounding like he will head for a lifetime of trophies at Barcelona instead. Probably not a bad career move — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) May 8, 2018

In his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, the France international's release clause - a requirement in Spanish football - sits at €200m; but will drop to €100m on 1st July.

Griezmann has admitted that he is hoping to get his future decided before the World Cup this summer, leaving Barcelona in a quandary. By agreeing a middling deal with Atleti, however, they hope to be able to ease tensions created by alleged tapping up, while getting a non-€200m deal done before the Frenchman's clause falls in July and being able to pay the money in instalments rather than a single lump sum.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are willing to go over and above the necessary amount by €15m in order to smooth over the situation with Atleti.

Andrés Iniesta: "If Griezmann comes, it would be a great signing." [sport] pic.twitter.com/PGNOf0rT7V — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) May 10, 2018

Girezmann is understood to only have eyes for Ernesto Valverde's outfit during the upcoming transfer window, with the attacker reportedly brushing aside other offers to force the move to Barca through.

However, the World Cup-bound Frenchman is keen to wrap up the move before heading to Russia this summer and wants the switch to be one that is agreed by both parties rather than Blaugrana using their financial might.

But their hopes of maintaining the sound understanding with Atletico Madrid will not stop Barcelona doing all they can to land their man, with the report claiming that should the Spanish capital side choose not to accept the 'pact', the Catalonians will merely pay the €100m.

It is said that an outcome of the tabled offer should be made clear next week.