Barcelona Table €15m Pact Deal to Avoid Antoine Griezmann Release Clause Kerfuffle

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Barcelona are preparing to enter a €15m "pact" with Atletico Madrid for the switch of Antoine Griezmann, according to reports in Spain. 

The 27-year-old has been long tipped to be heading to the Camp Nou this summer, with it claimed an agreement between the Catalonians and the player is already in place. 

In his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, the France international's release clause - a requirement in Spanish football - sits at €200m; but will drop to €100m on 1st July. 

Griezmann has admitted that he is hoping to get his future decided before the World Cup this summer, leaving Barcelona in a quandary. By agreeing a middling deal with Atleti, however, they hope to be able to ease tensions created by alleged tapping up, while getting a non-€200m deal done before the Frenchman's clause falls in July and being able to pay the money in instalments rather than a single lump sum.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are willing to go over and above the necessary amount by €15m in order to smooth over the situation with Atleti. 

Girezmann is understood to only have eyes for Ernesto Valverde's outfit during the upcoming transfer window, with the attacker reportedly brushing aside other offers to force the move to Barca through. 

However, the World Cup-bound Frenchman is keen to wrap up the move before heading to Russia this summer and wants the switch to be one that is agreed by both parties rather than Blaugrana using their financial might. 

But their hopes of maintaining the sound understanding with Atletico Madrid will not stop Barcelona doing all they can to land their man, with the report claiming that should the Spanish capital side choose not to accept the 'pact', the Catalonians will merely pay the €100m. 

It is said that an outcome of the tabled offer should be made clear next week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)