Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Ready to Offer Disgruntled Man Utd Forward a Route Out of Old Trafford

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Anthony Martial this summer, with the forward looking increasingly likely to leave Manchester United.

The French forward recently turned down an offer of a contract extension from the club, and his current deal expires in the summer of 2019.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He has seemingly failed to gain Jose Mourinho's trust, and has featured in the side even less following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

A number of clubs are being linked with Martial, including Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, but now as reported by Le 10 Sport, German side Borussia Dortmund are interested.

Supposedly die Schwarzgelben are on the hunt for a top striker, because they are unsure if they'll be able to get Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Le 10 claim Dortmund have actually gone as far as to make initial contact with Martial's representatives, but no official offer has yet been lodged.

Despite limited game time this season, Martial still has 11 goals and five assists to his name. His age and ability make it obvious to see why he is so coveted by teams across Europe.

Should the former Monaco man be sold it would undoubtedly go down poorly with the fans, who have been clamouring to see more of Martial especially given the recent form of Sanchez.

