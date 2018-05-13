Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Issues Rallying Call to Players Ahead of Crucial End of Season Clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has issued a rallying call to his player's ahead of their final Premier League match of the season - in which they need just a point at home against Brighton to seal Champions League qualification.

Speaking ahead of the clash, via the Daily Mail, Klopp insisted that his side would need to have their wits about them to ensure a fourth placed finish ahead of Chelsea, stating: "I think we deserve it but we have to make the last step. If we don't do it and Chelsea get the spot then they deserve it. It is as simple as that.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"But over the whole season, what the boys did in the most difficult circumstances. Chelsea made five or six changes in midweek. That would not be possible for us, even if we thought about it. These boys have had to fight for each yard, the last six or seven weeks, pretty much the same group. I really think they deserve it but we have to make the final step ourselves."





The Blues face a tricky trip to Newcastle United on the final day of the season, knowing they'll need to win at a ground where they have traditionally struggled, and Brighton to cause an upset to qualify.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If Liverpool were to lose, they would still have a chance to qualify, as the winning the Champions League would see them gain automatic entry to next season's competition.

Liverpool currently sit in 4th place with 72 points, while Chelsea are in 5th on 70. Liverpool also holds a heavy advantage in goal difference against the Blues, so Chelsea must hope for a Newcastle win in order to jump above the Reds.

Meanwhile, an Italian report has claimed that the Reds could potentially sign Sami Khedira from Juventus in the summer. Liverpool are set to lose their midfielder Emre Can to the Serie A giants, but could well manage to lure the German international to Anfield as the Turin side look to overhaul their squad in preparation for the 2018/19 season.