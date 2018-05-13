Man Utd Dealt Blow in Chase of Fulham Sensation as Club Reportedly Set Staggering £100m Asking Price

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, after the Championship side are believed to have demanded a staggering £100m for the young star.

As reported by the Sun, Fulham are well aware of the potential possessed by the tenacious 17-year-old, whose 15 league goals and six assists have seen him named the Championship Player of the Year. The Lilywhites lost the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Derby on Friday night, but are determined to hang onto Sessegnon regardless of whether they achieve promotion.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs are also believed to be in the running for the England Under-21 international, but would most likely be put off by such a staggering asking price. Furthermore, the north Londoners already have Danny Rose and Ben Davies on their books, and would be overloaded in the left wing-back position should they sign Sessegnon.

Conversely, United boss José Mourinho is thought to be keen on freshening up his defence in the summer transfer window, and Sessegnon could prove a fine replacement for veteran player Ashely Young. Furthermore, forgotten man Luke Shaw is set to leave Old Trafford in the summer, having failed to impress the 'Special One' over the past couple of season.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that the Red Devils will look to battle Real Madrid in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain sensation Neymar this summer. Despite only joining the Ligue 1 giants last summer, the Brazilian international is thought to already be eyeing a move away from the club, with both United and Los Blancos prepared to shell out £200m for his services.