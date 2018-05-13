Manchester City Confident of Completing Deal for Leicester Winger as Foxes Finally Admit Defeat

Manchester City expect to finally complete a deal for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, who they have been chasing since last summer.

Mahrez submitted a transfer request at the King Power Stadium in January after City had a bid of £65m turned down. However, they weren't able to complete the transfer in time and Mahrez missed training for a week before returning to the team.

No player makes me squeal like a hyperactive child more than Riyad Mahrez.



Tonight, he brought down a 40-yard pass with the outside of his boot and put Petr Cech on his backside.



If that's the last time he graces this turf with #LCFC then thanks, Riyad. For everything. pic.twitter.com/3J45aZ2P2P — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) May 9, 2018

City were also interested in Mahrez last summer, but despite interest from themselves and Arsenal and a bid from Roma, Leicester managed to keep hold of their talisman.

However, the Foxes may finally succumb to City's repeated advances as the Sun reports that they will sell Mahrez this summer for the £65m fee that they rejected in January, after City renewed their interest earlier this week.

Mahrez's Leicester contract runs until 2020 but he is unlikely to sign another and they will be conscious of losing the Algerian for free, hence the sudden change of heart regarding his valuation.

If the rumours are true then Mahrez will bring the curtain down on his sparkling Leicester career in fitting surroundings when the Foxes face Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

Signed from Le Havre in January 2014, Mahrez helped Leicester to promotion from the Championship and then an unlikely escape from relegation the following year.

However, it was in his third season when the Algerian wrote himself into Leicester folklore, as he scored 17 goals and was named PFA Player of the Year in the most unlikely title win in football history.

His repeated attempts to force his way out of the club may leave a bitter taste in the mouth, but ultimately he will be fondly remembered as one of the greatest players in Leicester's history.