Manchester United Ready to Allay Marcus Rashford Exit Worries With Bumper New Contract Offer

Murmurings of Marcus Rashford's discontent have sparked fear among Manchester United fans, to which the club are ready to respond with a new contract for the 20-year-old striker.

The Mirror reports that Rashford has told United colleagues he is unhappy at Old Trafford, having struggled for regular starts since the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku last summer and Alexis Sanchez in January.

These rumours have set alarm bells jangling at United and the club will seek to allay any concerns about the England striker's future by extending his current contract.

Secured second, now to sign off the Prem season with a win! 💯 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IfXh8LfiTH — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 12, 2018

At the moment Rashford is earning £60,000 a week on a deal which will keep him at the club until 2020, but the new contract - which United hope Rashford will sign after the World Cup - will take him close to a six-figure salary.

12 goals makes this season the most prolific of Rashford's young career, but most of those goals came during the first half of the campaign.

Since Sanchez arrived in January, Rashford has started fewer games for United and it shows in his goalscoring record. His brace against Liverpool in March is the only time he's scored in the Premier League since December.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rashford famously burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal in the latter stages of the 2015/16 season, scoring twice on his debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League and then netting a brace on his league bow against Arsenal three days later.

He also scored on his England debut against Australia later that year, becoming the youngest ever Englishman to score on his first appearance.

He has become an England regular and is expected to be included when Gareth Southgate reveals his squad for Russia on Wednesday.