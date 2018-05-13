Mohamed Salah Named Premier League Player of the Season

Mohamed Salah will be needing a new trophy cabinet soon as he added the Premier League Player of the Season award to his ever-expanding collection on Sunday.

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Mohamed Salah will be needing a new trophy cabinet soon as he added the Premier League Player of the Season award to his ever-expanding collection on Sunday.

The Egyptian has already been named PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year, as well as winning the fans' and players' awards for Liverpool's player of the season. It is his 34th individual award this season.

He will add the Premier League golden boot to his collection after the final round of fixtures barring a hat trick for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, his closest rival.

Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are widely considered to have been the two best players in the league this season, but Salah's form in firing Liverpool to the Champions League final has seen the Egyptian come out on top for all the top gongs.

He needs just one more goal to set a new record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, as he is currently locked on 31 with Alan Shearer (1995/96), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Liverpool's last golden boot winner Luis Suarez (2013/14).

Highlights of Salah's season include a stunning four-goal haul against Watford in March and two brilliant strikes against former side Roma in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi final win.

All of Salah's awards will pale into insignificance compared to the Champions League, which Liverpool could win for the first time since 2005. They face Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)