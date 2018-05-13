Mohamed Salah will be needing a new trophy cabinet soon as he added the Premier League Player of the Season award to his ever-expanding collection on Sunday.

The Egyptian has already been named PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year, as well as winning the fans' and players' awards for Liverpool's player of the season. It is his 34th individual award this season.

He will add the Premier League golden boot to his collection after the final round of fixtures barring a hat trick for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, his closest rival.

Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are widely considered to have been the two best players in the league this season, but Salah's form in firing Liverpool to the Champions League final has seen the Egyptian come out on top for all the top gongs.

He needs just one more goal to set a new record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, as he is currently locked on 31 with Alan Shearer (1995/96), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Liverpool's last golden boot winner Luis Suarez (2013/14).

Highlights of Salah's season include a stunning four-goal haul against Watford in March and two brilliant strikes against former side Roma in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi final win.

All of Salah's awards will pale into insignificance compared to the Champions League, which Liverpool could win for the first time since 2005. They face Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26.