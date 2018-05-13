PSG Superstar Neymar Reveals What He Misses Most About Barcelona as Real Madrid Rumours Persist

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has revealed he misses former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as rumours of a return to La Liga persist.

Neymar joined the French champions last summer in an incredible £198m transfer, and has made headlines week in week out for both good and bad reasons.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Before getting injured in February, Neymar was in sizzling form - scoring 28 goals in just 30 games - but there have been question marks over his ego and attitude in the dressing room.

He has also been reported to have fallen out with teammate Edinson Cavani and manager Unai Emery, and such occurrences have led the media to believe he could move back to La Liga with Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Speaking in an interview with Canal Zico 10: "The friendship that we had was something very beautiful. What I miss from Barcelona and about Barcelona is these two, due to the joy we had on a daily basis."

During his time at the Nou Camp, Neymar did seem particularly close to his fellow South Americans and that bond certainly shone through on the pitch.

The trio formed a devastating forward line dubbed the 'MSN', that is considered the best in football history by many.

Neymar may miss his old pals but it is highly unlikely he'll ever return to the Nou Camp to reunite with them - at this point Real Madrid are surely the most obvious next destination for the player given their pedigree in Europe.

