Roberto Mancini Set to Take Massive Pay Cut for Italy Job After Stepping Down as Zenit Manager

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Roberto Mancini has come to an agreement with Zenit Saint Petersburg to terminate his contract, so he can now become the next Italy manager.

As reported by the Mirror, the former Manchester City boss is actually taking a staggering £11.5m pay cut to coach the Azzurri.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Mancini, who had been heavily linked with the job, will put pen to paper on a €2m-a-year contract, which is only a small fraction of what he was earning as manager of the Russian club. He was only one year into his deal with Zenit, and therefore gives up €13m in wages for the two remaining years.

A Zenit statement read this morning: "Zenit and Roberto Mancini agree to an early end to the manager's contract. The contract will be terminated by mutual consent without any compensation payable.

"Mr Mancini's contract will end with Zenit on Monday 14 May 2018. Roberto Mancini joined Zenit on 1 June 2017 and has overseen 44 official matches, including 21 victories, 13 draws and 10 defeats.

"The club wish Roberto Mancini all the best with his future endeavours and thank him for his time in St. Petersburg."

Mancini has beaten off competition from the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte to land the gig, and will now be tasked with steering Italy back to the top of the international game following the disappointments of 2017 and the failed World Cup qualification campaign.

