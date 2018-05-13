Spurs Defender Set for Showdown Talks With Mauricio Pochettino as Contract Standoff Continues

May 13, 2018

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld is set for contract showdown talks with his manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the club look to end months of uncertainty and see the Belgian international reaffirm his commitment.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time this season, with a reccurring hamstring injury and his lack of desire to sign a new deal thought to have pushed Pochettino to use other options. 

Discussing the player's future, via the Sun, his manager said: "Of course (we will have contract talks).

"We are going to be ready from the moment we finish the season to talk about the important things for the next season. I think now we need to focus on finishing in the best way. Finishing third is the most important thing now. 

"Then from Monday we will talk about all that is going to happen next season. That is the moment. Now is not a moment to talk about individual situations."


The contract situation of the defender is certainly complicated: Expiring in 2019, Alderweireld's deal contains a one year extension deal. However, should Spurs activate this, it would also allow him to leave for just £25m next summer. The former Atlético Madrid man could well be using this factor as a bargaining chip, as he looks to force a more lucrative new deal.

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Danny Rose is believed to be top of Manchester United manager José Mourinho's wishlist for the summer transfer window


The England international has struggled for regular game time this season, and could well make the switch to Old Trafford as Mourinho looks to freshen up his options in the left-back position.

