Thierry Henry Reveals He Holds Regrets Over His Relationship With Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Thierry Henry has admitted that he has regrets over his relationship as a player with outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Henry was criticised last week for not being at Wenger's last home game, instead going to Manchester City's match with Huddersfield game for Sky. However, as Wenger prepares to take charge of his last game as manager of Arsenal, Henry has admitted that he has regrets over his relationship with the 68-year-old.

In a recent interview with Arsenal.com, Henry revealed: "Unfortunately what you don’t see is the amount of hours that he puts on the field and his office to make sure that team can perform.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I know it’s a cliche thing, work and sutff, but listen: I can testify because I’m just starting. It’s hard to be a coach. 

"I was a pain in the neck. Just imagine if you multiply that by the whole squad. It’s what you guys don’t see. That’s very difficult. 

"I know people will tell me he has an amazing contract. That doesn’t mean he’s not a human being, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have feelings, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t go through emotion.

"I went to see him doing an interview and I asked him how he was. He went ‘I’m OK, we lost the other day’ and I said ‘No, I’m not talking about the game’. 

"I said ‘How are you?’. I felt bad because as a player I never went to his office to ask him how he was because I didn’t care. Nobody does care. "The fans do not care about the well-being of the coach. You go there, ‘why didn’t I play? Why am I playing on the left?’ 

"The fans: ‘Why is he playing there?’. The press: ‘Why this, why that?’. ‘Everything points at the boss. For that, you deserve a trophy."

