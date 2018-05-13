Tottenham Willing to Part Ways With ​Key Midfielder and Will Not Offer Contract Extension

Mousa Dembele will not be offered a contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite next season being his last under his current agreement with the club, according to reports in Italy.

The 30-year-old recorded just 21 Premier League starts during the recently concluded campaign, with three also coming in the Champions League, and failed to offer as significant impact over the term as he has in previous years.

Mousa Dembélé: 8



Dembélé has had another solid season, playing consistently well as usual and he's had very few bad games. He's picked the ball up from deep and carried it forward just as usual. While I don't think it's his job at all, he still has 0 g+a which is poor. — Philip 🇸🇪 (@LlorisEdition) May 13, 2018

And according to Calciomercato, the Spurs hierarchy are now willing to part company with the Belgium international; who seemingly does no longer fit into Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

After joining Tottenham from Fulham in 2012, Dembele took a little time to adapt to the step up in level; however, has since become a crucial part of the north Londoners' midfielder line.

But with the ball-winner turning 31 during the summer, and his Argentine manager's philosophy surrounding youth, the Antwerp-born player's time has run out at Spurs.

Mousa Dembele without a doubt in my top 5 favourite players for spurs in the last 10 years, the man gets too much disrespect incredible talent — Scott (@scottcoys_) May 12, 2018

Although the White Hart Lane faithful will be sad to see the back of one of their most loyal servants in recent years, the Belgian is not expected to be short of suitors during the upcoming transfer window.

The £80,000-a-week destroyer is wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan, who are preparing themselves for yet another busy summer following their spending spree 12 months ago.

However, Rossoneri will not have it all their own way, with Premier League champions Manchester City also said to be monitoring Dembele, as Pep Guardiola looks for options to replace both Yaya Toure and Fernandinho during the post-season.