Wayne Rooney 'Says Everton Goodbyes' Having Played Final Premier League Game Before MLS Switch

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has played his last Premier League game after bidding his teammates farewell on Saturday.

The former Manchester United striker arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Saturday ahead of the Toffees' final day clash against West Ham but Sky Sports report that it was to say his goodbyes rather than to take part in training. 

The 33-year-old left the training ground in Merseyside at 12:40pm having said goodbye to a number of players and staff, with rumours of a move to MLS outfit DC United growing by the day.

Everton announced on Friday that Rooney was receiving treatment for a knee injury that would keep him out of his side's trip to Stratford.

The injury news came as a bit of a mystery because Sam Allardyce had said Rooney was 'fit and in training' just hours earlier.

Allardyce also said that he could not guarantee game time for Wayne Rooney if he were to stay at Goodison Park next season.

"I am always comfortable if any player wants to leave or if any player doesn’t want to leave," said Allardyce.

"But let’s put this right, Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave and neither has Wayne had any consultation with me or been in any difficult situation in the time since I’ve been here. We are two adults and we talk. How as a manager can you guarantee anyone to play?

"If they don’t play well, you can’t select them. If they do play well they stay in the team and that’s the simple fact of the matter."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)