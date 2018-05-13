West Ham United Make Decision on the Future of David Moyes as His Six-Month Deal Comes to a Close

West Ham United will not offer David Moyes a new contract and let him leave the club this summer, according to reports from ESPN.

The Scotsman was appointed as the manager of West Ham in November on just a six-month deal, when Slaven Bilic was sacked after a poor start to the campaign put the Hammers in an early relegation scrap.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Moyes picked up from the mess Bilic left behind, and successfully guided his side to Premier League safety.

It remains to be seen whether or not West Ham will stick by the former Everton boss, but ESPN claim that the board are unsatisfied with Moyes, and are ready to part company with him.

Moyes has experienced a more than tough time in his managerial career over the last four years, after being sacked by Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland in that time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A P45 for the Scot would be somewhat harsh, as he has steadied the ship at the London Stadium and successfully secured Premier League football for another year in the meantime.

The Hammers have been linked with various names in the wake of Moyes' reported uncertain future, including Manuel Pellegrini, Paulo Fonseca and Marco Silva, and even a sensational swoop for PSG boss Unai Emery.

Whatever the future may be for the current West Ham manager, it will be an interesting summer in east London, with a host of new players needed to improve on their narrow survival this year.