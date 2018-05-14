Antoine Griezmann has been offered one final contract by Atlético Madrid as Los Rojiblancos desperately look to prevent their star player from joining Barcelona this summer.

It has been rumoured for some time that Griezmann would move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season, and recent reports suggest that the France international has already agreed on personal terms with the Catalan giants.

But Atlético have made one final attempt to convince Griezmann of staying in the Spanish capital this summer, according to Cadena COPE journalist Manolo Lama (via Sport).

It is claimed that this latest contract offer could see the 27-year-old earn over €20m a year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but early signs suggest that Griezmann will reject the offer and continue with his move to Barcelona.

It was expected that Griezmann would leave Atlético Madrid last summer but the club were unable to find a replacement due to their transfer ban, ensuring that the Frenchman would remain at the club for one more year.

And following another stunning La Liga campaign, where he has been involved in 28 goals across 31 games, it appears Griezmann will finally secure his move away from the Spanish capital.

It has been known for months that Griezmann's buy-out clause is set at roughly £88m - a bargain in most people's eyes given the current transfer market - and it would appear that Barcelona have successfully fought off interest from across Europe to bring the former Real Sociedad winger to Catalonia.