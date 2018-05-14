Atletico Star Presented With Late Contract Offer in Last Ditch Attempt to Thwart Barca Move

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has been offered one final contract by Atlético Madrid as Los Rojiblancos desperately look to prevent their star player from joining Barcelona this summer.

It has been rumoured for some time that Griezmann would move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season, and recent reports suggest that the France international has already agreed on personal terms with the Catalan giants.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

But Atlético have made one final attempt to convince Griezmann of staying in the Spanish capital this summer, according to Cadena COPE journalist Manolo Lama (via Sport).


It is claimed that this latest contract offer could see the 27-year-old earn over €20m a year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but early signs suggest that Griezmann will reject the offer and continue with his move to Barcelona.

It was expected that Griezmann would leave Atlético Madrid last summer but the club were unable to find a replacement due to their transfer ban, ensuring that the Frenchman would remain at the club for one more year.

And following another stunning La Liga campaign, where he has been involved in 28 goals across 31 games, it appears Griezmann will finally secure his move away from the Spanish capital.

It has been known for months that Griezmann's buy-out clause is set at roughly £88m - a bargain in most people's eyes given the current transfer market - and it would appear that Barcelona have successfully fought off interest from across Europe to bring the former Real Sociedad winger to Catalonia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)