Brighton Midfielder Steve Sidwell to Leave Seagulls at End of Contract After Injury-Ravaged Season

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer after an injury-ravaged season in which he failed to make a Premier League appearance for the Seagulls.

Sidwell played a key role in Brighton's promotion to England's top flight during the 2016/17 season, scoring once in 34 Championship games, but will now look for a new club in the summer once his current deal expires.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He wrote on Twitter: "The Brighton chapter has now officially closed. My only aim when I joined was to get the club into the Premier League for the first time in its history and I'm proud to say I played my part in achieving this.


"I'd like to thank Tony Bloom, the board, manager, staff and players for making my time here again very special and I will watch on with every hope you stay in the top flight.

"But most of all I want to thank you the fans, all of this was for you and the dream lives on. I gave my all for the club and I'm sure you'll agree that I left everything out there every game."

Had Sidwell been fit this season, he would have faced competition for a first team spot from the likes of Dale Stephens, Davy Propper and Beram Kayal.

The Seagulls will feature in the Premier League again next season after avoiding relegation, recently drawing with Tottenham before beating Manchester United.

