'Crazy Game': Leicester Boss Puel Pleased With His Side's Performance But Rues Lack of Experience

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has lamented his side for losing goals 'from mistakes' against Tottenham and thinks his side could have won the game 'with a little more experience'.

The Foxes found themselves 3-1 up just two minutes into the second half but threw away the lead and left Wembley Stadium empty handed after falling to a 5-4 defeat.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were back to their best, each scoring in the game, and former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was also impressive.

Reflecting on the game, Puel told lcfc.com that he was pleased with his side's style but disappointed with their lack of experience to earn a result.

“I think it was a crazy game. It was open but I think we started the game well, like our last game at home against Arsenal. It was good to see them to play with this desire and consistency and to attack with good pressing on the floor.

“We had a lot of chances and good moves. It was encouraging and when we scored the third game at the start of the second half, I thought we should have gone on to win the game.

“With a little more experience [we could have]. At the end it’s a shame because we scored four goals away. We showed our desire to counter attack and we lost goals from mistakes. Perhaps it was the same for Tottenham, but we did have a lot of chances and with our quality and desire, we could have won, but unfortunately, we lost.”

England striker Jamie Vardy scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season and impressed his manager with his attitude and style of play on the pitch.

“I’m happy about his mentality,” added Puel. “He doesn’t just score goals, he gives a real boost to the team with his pressing and his character. I think Jamie needs good service and with his play, we can give him good opportunities – not just long balls.

“He got good service and had good chances, especially in the first half. He is always available between the lines and he moves well in behind. He is a good goal scorer and it’s a good feeling for him to score 20 Premier League goals. I hope in the future we can continue to give him good service.”

