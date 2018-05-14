Everton, West Ham & Crystal Palace Reportedly Eye Bargain £12m Move for Stoke Star Xherdan Shaqiri

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all taken an interest in Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who is expected to cost just £12m in the summer due to a relegation release clause, according to a report from the Sun.

The Potters' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after they were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace at the start of May. Despite a disappointing season for the club, Shaqiri has registered an impressive eight goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances.

The Swiss star - who arrived at the Bet365 Stadium from Inter in 2015 for £12m - is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020 but, following Stoke's relegation to the second tier, will have the option of activating a relegation release clause which would allow him to leave Staffordshire for £12m.

As per the report, news of his potential availability has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The Toffees, who finished the season in eighth place, have been criticised by fans for a number of turgid displays, and the club's hierarchy will be looking to bring in some creative flair in the summer.

Palace see Shaqiri as a possible replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with a number of clubs. Meanwhile, amid a gloomy debut season at their new stadium, West Ham are also planning to strengthen in the summer window, and Shaqiri is seen as suitable addition due to his reasonable price tag.