Everton, West Ham & Crystal Palace Reportedly Eye Bargain £12m Move for Stoke Star Xherdan Shaqiri

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all taken an interest in Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who is expected to cost just £12m in the summer due to a relegation release clause, according to a report from the Sun

The Potters' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after they were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace at the start of May. Despite a disappointing season for the club, Shaqiri has registered an impressive eight goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances.

The Swiss star - who arrived at the Bet365 Stadium from Inter in 2015 for £12m - is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020 but, following Stoke's relegation to the second tier, will have the option of activating a relegation release clause which would allow him to leave Staffordshire for £12m. 

As per the report, news of his potential availability has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace. 

The Toffees, who finished the season in eighth place, have been criticised by fans for a number of turgid displays, and the club's hierarchy will be looking to bring in some creative flair in the summer. 

Palace see Shaqiri as a possible replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with a number of clubs. Meanwhile, amid a gloomy debut season at their new stadium, West Ham are also planning to strengthen in the summer window, and Shaqiri is seen as suitable addition due to his reasonable price tag. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)