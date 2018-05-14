Exit Fears for Tottenham Ace Ramp Up as Man City Emerge as Surprise Contenders for Star's Signature

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Tottenham Hostpur will be preparing this summer for the first season in their new stadium, but they may do so without midfield ace Mousa Dembele. 

Rampant speculation surrounds the future of the Belgian midfielder as he enters the final year of his Tottenham contract. Recent reports claim that the club will not be offering Dembele a new deal and now that he has reached the age of 30, the club will decide the cash in on the midfielder while his value is high. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

More reports from Italy and outlet Calcio Mercato serve to intensify rumours that Dembele will leave North London this summer as their report claims that Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in the Spurs man. 

Spurs are apparently willing to listen to offers for Dembele this summer, with Italian giants AC Milan already keen on signing Tottenham's midfield general. 

Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster his midfield ahead of a title defence next season. With Yaya Toure leaving the club this summer and Fernandinho recently turning 33, there is a space to be filled at the base of City's midfield. 

€60m-rated Jorginho from Napoli is said to man that Guardiola wants, but he faces plenty of competition from other Premier League clubs. Mousa Dembele could become a much cheaper option for City to buy, but hefty price tags have never put the club off in the past.  

