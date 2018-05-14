Fenerbahce Presidential Candidate Reveals Details Behind Disastrous Loan Spell for Spurs Outcast

One of the candidates to be the next president of Turkish club Fenerbache has revealed the bad deal the club got to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen on loan for the season last summer.

Club chairman Ali Koc, who was speaking a club summit for fans and congressmen in Germany, revealed the details of the loan deal which meant that the Turkish club had to pay to sign Janssen on loan, only for the striker to miss the majority of the season through injury.

Koc raised concerns about the club's transfer dealings and used the Janssen move as an example of Fenerbahce using their finances poorly.

"It's incredible really," said the chairman, as quoted by FutbolArena. "A club like us, Fenerbahce, always paying over the odds for players and it's kind of become a tradition for our club. That’s not a good sign financially.

"For example, our club have paid €5m for Vincent Janssen. This is just a loan deal. No option [to buy], or redemption clause. We paid straight €5m for 10 months of a loan deal. This is not good for our club. We need to do it better, and we can do it better."

With no option to buy at the end of the season, Fenerbahce paid €5m to acquire Janssen's services for the season. However, a large portion of the season was spent on the sidelines after the striker fractured his ankle in December 2017 and did not return until April.

The Dutch striker manager to score three league goals in 14 appearances for the club. Fenerbahce are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig, which means they will miss out on Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile Janssen will return to Tottenham this summer but his future in North London will remain in doubt. The 23-year-old will continue to play the understudy to Harry Kane, if he is at all in Mauricio Pochettino's plans going forward. There's a good chance he could be moved on permanently this summer.