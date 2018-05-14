Harry Kane Challenges Mohamed Salah to Keep Up Crazy Scoring Form After He Clinches PL Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah's first season at Liverpool has been quite something.

The Egyptian, now headed to the Champions League final, took home the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award this season. And having scored his 32nd goal of the Premier League campaign in a win over Brighton on Sunday, he's pipped Tottenham's Harry Kane to the Golden Boot too.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Kane snagged the accolade last season, as well as the season before, but he finished two goals behind the league's new prolific scorer this term.

He's since challenged the Reds forward to complete the feat again next year, also claiming that he relishes the competition.





"It's good to have competition, it's great for the Premier League to have two players at the 30-goal mark," he said to Sky Sports. "Personally for me, it was a target to improve on last year, obviously 29, and it was nice to get to that 30-goal mark.

Two players have scored 30+ goals in a single Premier League season for the first time in a 38-game campaign:



🔴 Mohamed Salah (32)

⚪️ Harry Kane (30)



The best Golden Boot race yet. pic.twitter.com/6uvrtra1un — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 13, 2018

"Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot, I am looking forward to the competition again next year.

"For me, it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Prem, now it's about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that's the aim.

"Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that's what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we'll see if we can both continue it next season."

Spurs have ended yet another campaign without winning anything. And this time around, they can't even boast the Golden Boot. The Reds, though, still have a huge chance to bring in silverware, with a European final against Real Madrid looming.