'It Tires Me': Neymar Coy on Real Madrid Links as He Picks Up Ligue 1 POTY Award

Neymar refused to give any insight as to where he would be playing his football next season after picking up Ligue 1's Player of the Year award on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old Brazilian's future has been shrouded in speculation throughout the season, with Real Madrid said to be keen on landing the world's most expensive player this summer.

Reports regarding the attacker's unhappiness in the French capital have continued to surface throughout the campaign, with recent claims stating the player has asked to sit down with PSG chiefs to discuss his exit.

Muito feliz pelo prêmio. Obrigado a todos os meus companheiros e o staff técnico sem vocês não seria possível 🙏🏽👏🏽💪🏽 e que honra receber o prêmio das mãos do FENOMENO @Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/2I7sMFqi3T — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 13, 2018

And despite the club's consistent efforts to brush off such talk, Neymar remained coy over his club future for next season, insisting to Le Parisien his sole focus was returning from injury ahead of Brazil's trip to the World Cup.

"At each transfer period, we speak, we speak," the attacker said. "I, at this moment, I have nothing to say about it. Everyone knows what I came here to do, the goals I have.

"Today, my goal is the World Cup, not to talk about transfers. Otherwise, I would spend my whole life talking about it. It's a bit of a hassle. Talking transfers? It tires me."

However, despite it being claimed Neymar is unhappy at the Parc des Princes, the forward insisted he has enjoyed his debut year in French football.

"It was a year where I learned a lot, a different year for me," he added. "Everyone knows what I came here to do in Paris, my goals. In the overall assessment, it's a good season that ended up being a little spoiled by the injury I had.

"Staying that long, three months, without playing, it's horrible for an athlete. But I'm happy with my average of games and goals, somehow helping my teammates and being part of the PSG season."