Klopp Hails 'Perfect' End as Liverpool's 4-0 Rout of Brighton Confirms UCL Next Season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool secured their Champions League position for next season with a resounding 4-0 victory over Brighton on the Premier League's final day.

Following the match, the Liverpool boss told reporters (via Liverpool's official club website) to about his delight with not only the performance but also the season as a whole.

"So a fantastic, fantastic achievement from the boys, a really, really nice performance over the whole season."



"Perfect final [day] of the season, of a very exciting season, a very intense season. We showed again the kind of football we couldn’t show in the last few games because the boys are humans not machines.

"We had a lot of injury problems and the group of players which was involved today, plus Millie who was not involved today, since all the other fantastic players, fantastic boys are injured, [they] have to do the job all the time.

"So a fantastic, fantastic achievement from the boys, a really, really nice performance over the whole season. A few outstanding performances. It’s for us the next step and I am really, really happy and really proud of the boys because they the everything in in the season and now we have two weeks to prepare for another big game."

Klopp went on to speak out the 13-day break before the upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid.

He continued: "[13 days is] Perfect. It helped [having seven days between Chelsea and Brighton]. A few people asked me already if it’s too long – no, it’s perfect! It’s for us like a little pre-season to the game.

"Everyone can imagine that the boys now need a little bit of rest, we give them two days then we go on a little camp and will not train [at] high intensity. We will do a little tactical stuff, a little fitness work, keep them in shape and then five days again to prepare for the last game."

Liverpool's Champions League qualification was not the only talking point as forward, Mohammed Salah, set a Premier League record by scoring his 32nd goal of the campaign - the most in a 38 game season - pipping Harry Kane to the Golden Boot in the process. Unsurprisingly, Klopp sang Salah's praises at the final whistle.

"Fantastic. Absolutely fantastic," Klopp added.

"I think especially the last few weeks were really difficult. We all can imagine how it would be if everybody tells you every day how brilliant you are and they not only say you are brilliant, they give you an Oscar - an award for this, award for that, award for getting out of the car without an accident! So it’s really difficult to stay focused and he is focused."