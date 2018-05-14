Leicester City Reportedly Closing in On Want-Away Porto Star Ahead of the Summer Transfer Window

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on Ricardo Pereira, with the wide-man set to leave Porto at the end of the season.



Manager Claude Puel is very aware of the traits Pereira carries, having worked with him during his time at French side Nice, and according to Record (via Sports Witness ) Porto are set to lose the full back this summer amidst interest all across Europe.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

There has been no confirmed destination for the player, however, the only team mentioned in the report was Leicester - who have been long time admirers of the defender. Porto were able to keep hold of Pereira until the end of the season after fending off interest in January and offered him an improved deal to tempt him into staying at the club.



However it now looks as though the defender has turned down the offer with the wish of playing in the Premier League, and it looks all but certain Porto won't be able to fend off the interest any longer and will be forced into selling their hot prospect.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Leicester are currently in the market for a full back with Danny Simpson currently their only established right back - who is also currently 31 years old. The report claims that Porto are holding out for as close to his release clause of €37.5m as they can get, with no offer yet being reported.

Claude Puel was able to guide his Leicester side to a ninth placed finish in the Premier League this season, and will already be planning for next season as he looks to address his needs before other clubs steal his targets