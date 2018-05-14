Max Allegri Praises 'Important Team' After Juventus Are Crowned Serie A Champions

Juventus boss Maxi Allegri heaped praise on his side after they claimed the Serie A crown for the seventh season in a row on Sunday evening, following their 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite the drab performance, the Italian manager looked at the bigger picture, contending (via Calcio Mercato) that his side had been excellent throughout the fiercely fought campaign. The 50-year-old said: "I have an important team, good players that can pass the ball around well. In the difficult moments, the balance made the difference.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"We had decisive moments, like the first encounter with Napoli or the second, where we remained calm and continued. These players have hearts. In football, if you don't have a heart, you don't win, this is important. It also takes a bit of luck. I'm happy because the guys will have the chance to take on the catwalk in front of their fans on Saturday.





"Playing well or playing poorly is relative: this year we are almost the best attacking wise, along with the best defence. The boys are trained in the youth sectors like breeding chickens, but football is about inspiration, I don't have to be an esthete to make people happy. In the end, you have to get the result.





"This year we started playing poorly, but to win the championship you have to have the best defence, Juventus has always had this in its DNA."

I Bianconeri managed to wrap up the league title with a game to spare, but were challenged for most of the season by a spirited Napoli side.

It is unclear where Allegri's future lies, but the former former Milan boss could well end up at Arsenal - as the Premier League side look to start a new era following Arsène Wenger's departure from the club after 22 years at the helm.