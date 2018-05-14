Mohamed Salah Gives Confident Response When Asked About Replicating Goalscoring Form Next Season

Liverpool star and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah is confident of retaining the Premier League Golden Boot award next season.

Salah scored his 32nd league goal of the season in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Brighton at the weekend to finish ahead of Spurs' Harry Kane, who scored two goals in Tottenham's extraordinary 5-4 victory against Leicester City to end up on 30 goals for the campaign.

Mohamed Salah in his debut season for Liverpool:



⚽️ 44 goals

🔴 51 games



Will he add to his tally against Madrid in the #UCLfinal? pic.twitter.com/geWzDGVo77 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 13, 2018

Salah's most recent goal secured his first Golden Boot award and saw him break the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. The record was previously jointly held by Luis Suarez (2014/14), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Alan Shearer (1995/96). Salah is also the all-time top-scoring foreign player in a single Premier League season.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Egypt international, who arrived from Roma in the summer for just £35m, hailed the 'special' moment.

Golden Boot? Come here to daddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/GasYbIerEm — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 13, 2018

“This is very special,” Salah told Sky Sports (via Liverpool's official website)."It’s always in my mind to help the team to win games, now we are in the Champions League next year and I have won the award, so I am very proud. I am trying to improve every year so I am very happy. It’s special to break the record here.”

When asked whether he could do the same again next year, Salah brilliantly responded: "I will, I will. Don't worry. I will do my best, I will do my best."

One record which the 25-year-old wasn't able to break was Ian Rush's, who scored 47 goals in all competitions in the 1983/84 season. Nevertheless, Salah, who has scored 44 goals across all competitions, still has the opportunity to add to his tally in the Champions League final.