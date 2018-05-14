Newcastle United Boss Benítez Remains Coy on Future After Side's 3-0 Thrashing of Chelsea

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez claimed that he is set to have discussions about his future at the club, but remained coy on the potential outcome, following his side's 3-0 Premier League thrashing of Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Speaking in the wake of the emphatic win via Sky Sports, the former Liverpool manager was quizzed on his much discussed future at St James' Park, and stated: "I have another year of my contract, and we are trying to do our best to do what we have to do to go forward. At the moment it is a day to enjoy. There are conversations and we will see how far we go."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The 58-year-old also lauded the raucous atmosphere in the stadium for the match, praising the club's fans for their impressive support during the encounter.

Benítez said: "When you have the whole season, the fans behind the team, it's the best way to finish. I'm really proud of the atmosphere and the performance of the team.

"We started with a high tempo, kept the fans behind the team, which was key, as it has been the whole season. That is always an extra motivation. I think it is massive for this group of players, the way we managed the season with a good run, bad run, good run, bad run.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"With five games to play, to be safe, a lot of teams looked for it and couldn't do it. We have to give credit to our players."

Newcastle fans will be desperate to see Benítez stay at the club, but will know that the Spaniard will require assurances over a reasonable transfer budget if he is to commit his future to the club beyond the one year currently left on his deal.

The Magpies will look to continue their impressive resurgence next season, as they aim to push on in their quest for glory.