Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Former Borussia Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel As New Manager

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they have appointed former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel as their new boss.

The German has signed a two-year deal and replaces Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes one year after leaving Dortmund, where he won the DFB-Pokal but was let go due to fractious relationships within the club.

He spent five seasons at Mainz, where he easily kept the club in the Bundesliga and even got them into the Europa League against all odds. However, he left in 2014 as he felt as he had taken the club as far as he could given the budgetary constraints.

At Dortmund he oversaw the sales of key players including Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but still managed to guide the club to second and third place finishes, as well as the German Cup.

However, he left in 2017 as his relationship with the club's hierarchy had become strained due to the constant sales of key players.

This is unlikely to be a problem at Paris Saint-Germain, one of the richest clubs in the world. They have won the domestic treble this season but Tuchel's target will be to make them competitive in the Champions League too - despite their riches, they haven't been further than the quarter finals.

Emery leaves after two seasons at the club in which he won five of the six major domestic honours available to him - only the 2016/17 Ligue 1 title eluded him.

