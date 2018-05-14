PHOTO: Declan Rice Hints Teammate Is About to Leave West Ham via Instagram Story

Declan Rice has confirmed that West Ham teammate Joe Hart will be leaving the club this summer.

The 31-year-old England goalkeeper spent the season on loan in London from Manchester City and hasn't played for his parent club since Pep Guardiola took over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. He is understood to be set for talks with the club, but it's looking like a Hammers stay could already be ruled out at this point.

David Moyes' side ended their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday and fans are looking forward to some fresh signings in the summer. Yet according to Rice's latest Instagram activity, a permanent move for Hart isn't on the cards, despite West Ham having the option.

The centre-back posted a photo of himself and the stopper as part of his Instagram story, captioning it with a farewell message.

"What a guy. Going to miss him more than anything!" the 19-year-old wrote. "Been unbelievable to me this season! Love you brother."

Hart still has a year left on his City contract. And Guardiola has revealed that the club haven't made a decision regarding the player's future.

“No,” the Spaniard replied after being asked whether a decision had been taken regarding Hart.. He’s going to come back here and, I think his manager (agent) is going to speak with the club and they’re going to decide.”

Hart is likely to head to the World Cup with England after a campaign of mixed results with West Ham. As for remaining with City, it just doesn't look like it's something that will happen.