Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueno, has revealed that Los Blancos are in favour of FIFA's proposed 24-team Club World Cup, which could debut in 2021.

In April, it was revealed that FIFA are exploring a possible $25bn revamp of the Club World Cup. In its current format, the competition is played each December and consists of just seven clubs who qualify via winning their respective Champions Leagues.

The world's governing body of football wants to expand the tournament to 24 teams and have it played in June every four years. The Confederations Cup would consequently be scrapped. It's claimed that the revamp could generate $25bn in revenue.

Nevertheless, a number of clubs in Europe are reportedly against the proposed competition, which could threaten the Champions League's global popularity and thus revenue. European giants Real Madrid are not among them, however.

"We think that for fans it could be a very interesting competition," Butragueno said on Real Madrid TV (via Marca). "Honestly, we think it could be a very attractive competition."

"We are talking about the best European teams and from other continents. We think that for fans it's very interesting, it's how we see it and other important clubs in Europe, who are also keen on the possibility, see it."

According to the BBC, FIFA are set to hold a meeting with its council members in mid-May to further discuss the proposal. The International Football Association have already held 'positive' talks with unnamed top sides back in April.