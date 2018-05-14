Reporter Squashes Stories Claiming Liverpool Agree Deal For Lyon Star Despite Continued Interest

Reports claiming that Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir have been squashed, despite the Reds' continued interest.



Jurgen Klopp has long admired the Frenchman and has sung his praise in the past, however according to Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce, reports that a deal between the clubs has been agreed are in fact false



JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

To further support this claim, even the player's father has come out and insisted no contact between the two parties has been made. Speaking with Olympique-et-Lyonnais.com , his father, Mohamed, said: “Nabil in Liverpool, that's wrong.



"I hear there are arrangements, stuff like that... I was surprised. I can deny this information right now: it's not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close.”

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Pearce went on to reveal that despite no contact being made, Liverpool are indeed keeping a close eye on the forward's movements and are already pinpointing potential transfer targets ahead of next season



Fekir had another productive season with Lyon, scoring 18 times and assisting seven times in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping his side up to third in the league with just one game remaining.



He is also set to join the French national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer, which may give Klopp another chance to observe the 24-year-old before he decides whether or not to move for the youngster.

In the meantime, Liverpool continue their preparations for the Champions League final against Real Madrid as they look to deliver the club's sixth Champions League trophy to Anfield.