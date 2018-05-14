Sporting Director Claims Dortmund Must Start From Scratch After Edging UCL Qualification

May 14, 2018

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed that the club must ensure "everything [is] set to zero" next season as the Black and Yellows look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

The German side have endured a topsy-turvy season, going from potential league winners to fighting for Europa League qualification. But Dortmund were able to climb back up the table and ensure a finish inside the top four despite defeat to Hoffenheim on the final day.

And Dortmund's sporting director believes that the club will need to "bring discipline into focus" this summer as the Westphalian side look to rebuild, which will start with replacing their departing manager, Peter Stöger.

"Dortmund moto, for now, is 'everything set to zero'; we will bring discipline into focus," Zorc said over the weekend, quoted by local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

Borussia Dortmund knew that a hefty defeat against Hoffenheim, coupled with a big win for Bayer Leverkusen against Hannover, could see them drop out of the Champions League places this weekend.

And the Black and Yellows couldn't have got off to a worse start, with an error from Roman Bürki being punished by former Leicester City striker, Andrej Kramarić.

Marco Reus was able to pull Dortmund back into the game after half time but strikes from Ádám Szalai and Pavel Kadeřábek ensured all three points remained at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on matchday 34.

Fortunately for Dortmund, fellow European chasers Bayer Leverkusen could only win by a one goal margin and were unable to leapfrog the Black and Yellows, with Champions League football set to be played at the Westfalenstadion once again next season.

