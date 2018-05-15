Arsenal Eyeing £35m Summer Bid for Highly Rated Freiburg Defender as Rebuild Commences

May 15, 2018

Arsenal don't have a manager at the moment, with Arsene Wenger taking charge of his last game as Gunners boss on Sunday, yet their transfer ambitions are thought to be very much alive.

According to The Telegraph, the Emirates residents are looking to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu. And whoever comes in as manager will simply have to accept the transfer policy.

The club's former midfielder, Mikel Arteta, currently employed as an assistant coach at Manchester City, is the favourite to come in as Wenger's successor. 

The club are reported as having already completed interviews for the managerial seat but, per The Telegraph, none of the candidates were asked for an opinion on Soyuncu.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been with Freiburg since 2016, joining from Turkish side Altınordu. He has also made nine appearances for the Turkey national side, earning his first cap in March of the same year in a friendly against Sweden.

The London side are reportedly looking to spend £35m to bring the young defender in and are operating on the advice of Sven Mislintat, the club's head of recruitment, who pushed for deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Konstantinos Mavropanos in January.

All three acquisitions have looked impressive since joining the side, despite Mavropanos earning himself a straight red card early in the Gunners' 3-1 loss to Leicester City last Wednesday.

The club could wait for a nod of approval from whoever becomes their new manager, but they are understood to be keen on appointing a young coach like Arteta, as opposed to a senior, experienced individual who would want to take full control of transfers.

