Ashley Young Leads Tributes as Football Pays Respects Following Sudden Death of Jlloyd Samuel

The footballing world has been rocked by the tragic news of Jlloyd Samuel's death , and tributes for the former defender have already been pouring in.



The Trinidad and Tobago FA first made public the news on their Facebook page, revealing that the former Aston Villa and Bolton defender was heartbreakingly killed in a car crash after dropping his children off at school.

Samuel was well known to fans of English football fans having spent a large part of his career playing in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers.



He made his debut in 1999 and went on to make almost 200 appearances for the Villans before transferring to Bolton. A former England player at youth level, Samuel also spent time in Iran with Esteghlal and Paykan.



Many from around the world of football flocked to Twitter to pay their respects to Samuel, who was just 37 years of age.