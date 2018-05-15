Christian Eriksen Hails Importance of Mauricio Pochettino Amid Doubts Over Spurs Boss' Future

Christian Eriksen has praised Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and insisted that the season has been a 'big achievement' for the club.

The Argentine tactician, who is contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2021, wants the backing of chairman Daniel Levy in the upcoming transfer window, with some even inferring from his words that he may leave north London if he doesn't receive the necessary funds.

This season, Tottenham failed to win any silverware for the tenth year in a row, but Eriksen, who registered ten goals and ten assists in 37 league appearances, believes the he and the club are continuing to improve under Pochettino's guidance.

“When I arrived [in summer 2013], there was a season with a lot of ups and downs at first but ever since [Pochettino joined a year later] it’s really been very stable — finishing in the top three is a big achievement for the manager," he told the Evening Standard.

“He can have a big pat on his shoulders for the people around him and for him. He’s pushed us and the players in the right direction. We’re going into every game and winning games with the right mentality with exciting football. The fans in particular, I hope, enjoy how we play.

“I enjoy how we play under the manager. I think the style of play is something that suits me and the players we have. Generally, you’re going into every game with excitement," he continued.

“You know you’re going to play forward and not going to defend. You’re going to try to create and score goals. Everybody who follows the Premier League knows we have been consistent with the points we’ve got.

"Finishing three times in the top three means a lot and it’s a big achievement compared to where the club were six years ago.”