Crystal Palace Considering Surprise Summer Move for Barcelona-Linked Lyon Left Back

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Crystal Palace have emerged as a potential suitor for 22-year-old Lyon left-back Farland Mendy, as the club identify potential targets ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Mendy is coming off the back of a stellar breakthrough season at Lyon, having only arrived from Le Havre AC last summer. 

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

According to Sport, Mendy - who has been excellent this season - has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace thought to hold the strongest interest in the young defender.

However, Crystal Palace could have to compete with Barcelona for the signing, the Catalan club are also keen to strengthen in the left-back position and hold an obvious advantage in the transfer market.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The Eagles' interest in Mendy is curious given their abundance of options at left-back, the presence of Patrick van Aanholt, Jeffery Schlupp and Pape Souare in the squad does not suggest any need for reinforcements.

Nonetheless, there is likely to be a shakeup within the Palace side ahead of next season as Roy Hodgson looks to make the squad his own and this could see the likes of Souare and Schlupp depart the south London club.


Mendy has made 33 appearances for Lyon this term and was one of only two Lyon players - along with Nabil Fekir - to be included in an otherwise Paris Saint-Germain dominated Ligue 1 team of the season.

The youngster is yet another talented graduate of the Le Havre academy and looks set to follow the likes of Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet, Riyad Mahrez and Benjamin Mendy to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)