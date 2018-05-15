Danny Rose Set to Be Included in England's World Cup Squad With Ryan Bertrand Missing Out

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose will purportedly be included in England's World Cup squad for Russia 2018, which is set to be announced on Wednesday 16th May, with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand set to miss out.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 27 year old will be named in Gareth Southgate's 23 man squad, despite playing just 10 games for Spurs in the Premier League.

Across competitions, the left back has played 17 times for the North London side, registering one assist and five yellow cards.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Although he has admittedly been hampered by injuries, Rose lost favour with Mauricio Pochettino last summer, after the defender claimed he wanted to return "back up north" to win trophies.

Since his unsavoury comments, Rose has found it tough going in a Tottenham shirt, and has occasionally been hammered by fans for his substandard performances.

However, his attacking exploits against Leicester City on the final day of the season have seemingly showed enough to garner a hallowed spot on the plane to Russia.

The news will come as a shock to the man Rose has superseded, Ryan Bertrand, after the 28 year old's consistent performances for the Three Lions in recent years, as well as another steady season for Southampton in their relegation battle.

Elsewhere, it is understood Manchester United's Ashley Young is also set for a place on the plane, after the 28 year old enjoyed a rejuvenated campaign under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, while his versatile cross town rival Fabian Delph will also be included.